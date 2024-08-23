Celta Vigo beats Valencia 3-1 for second straight win to start La Liga season

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo marked the 101st anniversary of the club’s founding with a 3-1 win over Valencia for a second straight league win to start the season. It marked the first time since 2015 the Galician club has won its first two matches of the season and handed Valencia a second straight loss. Celta’s captain and talismanic striker Iago Aspas was again at the heart of events. He scored for the second game in a row and then missed a penalty shortly before halftime. Valencia’s run of nine games without a win — dating back to last season — is its worst under one coach since Gary Neville led the club in 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.