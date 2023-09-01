Celta Vigo beats Almeria with late Swedberg goal for its first Liga win

MADRID (AP) — Williot Swedberg has scored in the 87th minute as Celta Vigo defeated Almeria 3-2 for its first Spanish league victory of the season. The Swedish midfielder netted the winner with a late header after Unai Nuñez and Jorgen Strand Larsen had given Celta a 2-0 lead before halftime. Sergio Akieme and Sergio Arribas had equalized for the hosts in the second half. Rafa Benítez’s Celta entered the fourth round coming off two losses and a draw. Cadiz picked up its second win and moved closer to the top by coming from behind to defeat 10-man Villarreal 3-1 at home with a pair of goals by Darwin Machís.

