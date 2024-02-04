Celta beats Osasuna 3-0 to end winless streak. Real Madrid hosts rival Atletico

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo has ended a three-game winless streak and moved further away from the relegation zone by beating Osasuna 3-0 in the Spanish league. Jorgen Strand Larsen and Luca de la Torre scored goals one minute apart in the first half and Anastasios Douvikas sealed the victory in the second half. It was only the second away win in the league for Celta. The victory moved Rafa Benítez’s team to 16th place and three points clear of the relegation zone. Cadiz’s winless streak reached 21 consecutive matches in all competitions after a 0-0 draw at Villarreal. League leader Real Madrid hosts fourth-place Atletico Madrid later Sunday.

