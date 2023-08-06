Celine Boutier wins Women’s Scottish Open to follow up 1st major victory

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Celine Boutier has won the Women’s Scottish Open by two strokes to back up her victory at the Evian Championship last week for her first major title. The No.4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 in her final round to clinch back-to-back wins. She will head into the upcoming Women’s British Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence. Boutier led by three shots after the third round and also had that advantage heading down the stretch. She made bogey at Nos. 14 and 16 and her lead was down to one stroke before making birdie at the 17th. It was her third LPGA win of 2023.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.