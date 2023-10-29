Celine Boutier wins LPGA Malaysia after epic nine-hole playoff

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — In fading light and with another thunderstorm approaching Celine Boutier made a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to defeat Atthaya Thitikul and win the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour. In a lengthy playoff, both players made near identical shots on several holes and saw potential winning putts lip out at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. At the ninth playoff hole Thitikul narrowly missed her birdie putt opening the door for Boutier, who showed no nerves in landing her 6-foot putt to clinch her fourth title of the season.

