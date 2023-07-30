Céline Boutier is runaway winner of the Évian Championship. It’s her first major title

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier has carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Évian Championship by six shots for her first major title. The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013. She says winning the tournament has been her “biggest dream” since she started watching golf. Boutier had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances here. Second-place Brooke Henderson of Canada had a final round of 70.

