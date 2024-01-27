Celestine’s 3 late free throws lift California past Stanford, 73-71

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Celestine hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to lift California to a 73-71 win over Stanford. The victory made first-year Cal coach Mark Madsen, a former Stanford standout, a winner over his alma mater in his first game facing the Cardinal. Stanford coach, Jarod Haase played at Cal as a freshman before transferring to Kansas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.