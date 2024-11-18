Celestine leads 6 players in double figures for No. 12 Baylor in 104-41 win over Tarleton State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cal transfer Jalen Celestine had 20 points and four 3-pointers off the bench to lead six Baylor players scoring in double figures as the 12th-ranked Bears cruised past Tarleton 104-41. The 3-1 Bears got 17 points from VJ Edgecombe on Sunday night, while Duke transfer Jeremy Roach had 14 points and freshman Robert Wright had 12 points and nine assists. Jayden Nunn scored 11 and Josh Ojianwuna 10. The 1-4 Texans were led by Joseph Martinez with 11 points.

