Celeste Taylor scores 20 as No. 2 Ohio State beats Maryland 79-66 to claim share of Big Ten title

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Maryland guard Bri McDaniel, left, is fouled by Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Celeste Taylor had 20 points and No. 2 Ohio State clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a 79-66 win over Maryland. Jacy Sheldon had 17 points and three more players scored in double figures for the surging Buckeyes (24-4, 15-1 Big Ten), who won their 14th straight game with two to go in the regular season. They can capture the conference title outright with a win in one of those.

