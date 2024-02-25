Celeste Taylor scores 20 as No. 2 Ohio State beats Maryland 79-66 to claim share of Big Ten title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Celeste Taylor had 20 points and No. 2 Ohio State clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a 79-66 win over Maryland. Jacy Sheldon had 17 points and three more players scored in double figures for the surging Buckeyes (24-4, 15-1 Big Ten), who won their 14th straight game with two to go in the regular season. They can capture the conference title outright with a win in one of those.

