Celebrini makes his practice debut for the Sharks, while Couture waits to get back on the ice

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini’s first official practice with the San Jose Sharks provided a needed bit of optimism for a franchise that has had little success in recent years. The absence of captain Logan Couture was a reason for concern as he has no timeline to return to the ice from a groin injury that sidelined him for all but six games last season. Celebrini delivered on the high expectations that came with his lofty draft status by looking right at home in his first scrimmage of training camp by scoring a goal and creating scoring chances.

