Celebrations bring excitement, extra attention to Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The celebrations at the Women’s College World Series have drawn particular attention this year. Oklahoma celebrates everything from a spectacular defensive play to drawing a walk. Tennessee’s players showerEd teammates with fake money in the dugout after a home run. Last July, the NCAA Division I softball committee removed a restriction that had banned dugout props. Much of the cheering is organic. Oklahoma has been unapologetically animated in its quest for a third straight national title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.