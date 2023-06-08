Celebrations bring excitement, extra attention to Women’s College World Series

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito celebrates after drawing a walk from Florida State during the second inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings]

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The celebrations at the Women’s College World Series have drawn particular attention this year. Oklahoma celebrates everything from a spectacular defensive play to drawing a walk. Tennessee’s players showerEd teammates with fake money in the dugout after a home run. Last July, the NCAA Division I softball committee removed a restriction that had banned dugout props. Much of the cheering is organic. Oklahoma has been unapologetically animated in its quest for a third straight national title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.