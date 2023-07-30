Cejka wins playoff with Harrington at wet and windy Senior British Open

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Germany’s Alex Cejka has prevailed over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl. Cejka birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington had finished tied on 5-over par following a final round played in miserable wet and windy conditions. Harrington also finished runner-up to Darren Clarke last year. He narrowly missed an eagle putt on the first extra hole Sunday and could only make par when the players returned to the 18th. The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule.

