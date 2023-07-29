Cejka leads Senior British Open despite his worst round so far

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Alex Cejka has posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par Saturday at Royal Porthcawl. The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round to follow a par-71 and an opening 3-under 68. Cejka is at even-par overall and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second on 1 over. They include overnight leader Steven Alker, Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh and Phillip Archer. Alker aced the par-3 15th with a 7-iron.

