CeeDee Lamb was near NFL receiving history with Cowboys blowing out Giants. Coaches let him get it

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coaches decided to give CeeDee Lamb a shot at NFL receiving history when they found out he was close in the fourth quarter of a blowout victory over the New York Giants. The Cowboys were up five touchdowns when the staff got word that Lamb needed one catch and 8 yards to be the first NFL receiver with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutive games. He stayed in, caught two passes for 9 yards and left. He finished with 11 catches for 151 yards in the 49-17 victory.

