CeeDee Lamb was near NFL receiving history with Cowboys blowing out Giants. Coaches let him get it

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a one handed catch in front of New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, rear, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coaches decided to give CeeDee Lamb a shot at NFL receiving history when they found out he was close in the fourth quarter of a blowout victory over the New York Giants. The Cowboys were up five touchdowns when the staff got word that Lamb needed one catch and 8 yards to be the first NFL receiver with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutive games. He stayed in, caught two passes for 9 yards and left. He finished with 11 catches for 151 yards in the 49-17 victory.

