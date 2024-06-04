CeeDee Lamb skips Cowboys minicamp while awaiting new contract; Micah Parsons shows up

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is staying away from mandatory minicamp as the All-Pro seeks a new contract. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons is practicing after skipping most of the voluntary offseason work. Lamb’s absence comes a day after Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to the richest non-quarterback contract in NFL history. Lamb and Jefferson were first-round draft picks in 2020. Lamb is coming off a career year and is due $18 million in the final year of his rookie contract. The average per year on Jefferson’s new deal is almost twice that at $35 million.

