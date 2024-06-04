CeeDee Lamb skips Cowboys minicamp while awaiting new contract; Micah Parsons shows up

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
FILE - NFC receiver CeeDee Lamb, of the Dallas Cowboys, runs after a catch against the AFC during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Orlando. Lamb is staying away from mandatory minicamp as the All-Pro seeks a new contract. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is staying away from mandatory minicamp as the All-Pro seeks a new contract. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons is practicing after skipping most of the voluntary offseason work. Lamb’s absence comes a day after Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to the richest non-quarterback contract in NFL history. Lamb and Jefferson were first-round draft picks in 2020. Lamb is coming off a career year and is due $18 million in the final year of his rookie contract. The average per year on Jefferson’s new deal is almost twice that at $35 million.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.