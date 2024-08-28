CeeDee Lamb has his money, now the All-Pro receiver wants the Cowboys to re-up with QB Dak Prescott

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Now that CeeDee Lamb has a contract that could keep him with the Dallas Cowboys through 2028, the All-Pro receiver is ready for the peace of mind that quarterback Dak Prescott will be with him. Lamb went through the team’s light workout Tuesday night, a few hours after signing the $136 million, four-year extension that ended his monthslong holdout. Prescott is going into the final season of the club-record $160 million, four-year deal he signed in 2021. And coming off by far the best year with his No. 1 receiver. Lamb led the NFL with 135 catches and had 1,749 yards receiving with 12 touchdowns.

