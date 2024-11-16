Cedric Woods makes a game-saving tackle on fourth down and Louisiana Tech beats Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Amani Givens rushed for 103 yards, defensive back Cedric Woods made a game-saving tackle on fourth down with 1:05 remaining and Louisiana Tech beat Western Kentucky 12-7 on Saturday for its first road win since last season. Buck Buchanan’s 48-yard field goal was blocked by Hosea Wheeler and the ball rolled out of bounds near midfield to give Western Kentucky another shot at a go-ahead touchdown. Western Kentucky picked up a first down on a questionable pass interference penalty to move the ball to the LaTech 30-yard line. Caden Veltkamp found Dalvin Smith over the middle for a 13-yard gain before he was immediately tackled by Woods to come up two yards short with under a minute left

