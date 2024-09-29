Cedric Teuchert’s goal, 2 assists help St. Louis City beat Sporting KC 3-1

By The Associated Press
St. Louis City's Eduard Löwen (10) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cedric Teuchert scored a goal and added two assists, Rasmus Alm and Eduard Löwen also scored a goal apiece and St. Louis City beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1. Teuchert blasted a shot from a couple yards outside the area that split a pair of defenders and slipped inside the post, beyond the outstretched hand of diving goalkeeper John Pulskamp to make it 1-0 in the 33rd minute. Alm tapped in a one-touch finish in the 50th and Löwen scored from 18-yards out to make it 3-1 in the 75th minute. Stephen Afrifa scored in the 63rd for Kansas City (8-17-7).

