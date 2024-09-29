Cedric Teuchert’s goal, 2 assists help St. Louis City beat Sporting KC 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cedric Teuchert scored a goal and added two assists, Rasmus Alm and Eduard Löwen also scored a goal apiece and St. Louis City beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1. Teuchert blasted a shot from a couple yards outside the area that split a pair of defenders and slipped inside the post, beyond the outstretched hand of diving goalkeeper John Pulskamp to make it 1-0 in the 33rd minute. Alm tapped in a one-touch finish in the 50th and Löwen scored from 18-yards out to make it 3-1 in the 75th minute. Stephen Afrifa scored in the 63rd for Kansas City (8-17-7).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.