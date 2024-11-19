Cedric Coward scores 30 to lead Washington State to 83-69 victory over Northern Colorado

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 30 points to match his career high and Washington State beat Northern Colorado 83-69. Coward sank 12 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Cougars (4-1). He also scored 30 against Northern Colorado last season while playing for the Eastern Washington Eagles. Dane Erikstrup scored 14 and blocked five shots for Washington State. Isiah Watts scored 12 off the bench on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. LeJuan Watts totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He also had eight of WSU’s 12 turnovers. Langston Reynolds led the Bears (3-2) with 16 points.

