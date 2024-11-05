Cedric Coward, Isaiah Watts guide Washington State over Portland State 100-92 in David Riley’s debut

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Isaiah Watts came off the bench to score 20, and Washington State beat Portland State 100-92, earning David Riley a victory in his debut as the Cougars’ head coach. Coward made 7 of 12 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws for Washington State to lead six players in double figures. Watts, one of just two returnees for a Cougars squad that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, hit 5 of 8 shots with four 3-pointers and all six of his foul shots. Terri Miller Jr. led the Vikings with 20 points

