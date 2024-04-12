Ceddanne Rafaela’s salaries for 2030-32 can escalate as part of $50 million, 8-year Red Sox deal

BOSTON (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela’s salaries in the final seasons of his $50 million, eight-year contract with the Boston Red Sox could escalate depending on his finish in MVP voting or whether he becomes an All-Star. Rafaela’s deal includes a team option for 2032 that could make the agreement with the 23-year-old outfielder worth $62 million over nine seasons. Rafaela’s salaries for 2030-32 increase based on accomplishments for the preceding season: $2 million for MVP, $1 million for second or third in the voting, $500,000 for fourth or fifth, $250,000 for sixth through 10th and $200,000 for making the All-Star team.

