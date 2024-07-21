Cecile and Laurent Landi helped Simone Biles reach new heights. The Olympics serve as a homecoming

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Gymnastics coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi are heading home for the Olympics. The France natives are the personal coaches of two U.S. gymnasts, including superstar Simone Biles. Biles says the Landis have served as important mentors to her over the years, both in the gym and in life. The Landis say the key to their coaching success is making it a point to adjust to each athlete rather than the more rigid style they grew up with in France. The Landis are moving on after the Olympics. Cecile Landi was named co-head coach at the University of Georgia in April.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.