Ceballos scores late for Real Madrid to beat Union Berlin 3-2 and stay perfect in Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — Dani Ceballos scored late for Real Madrid to come from behind to beat Union Berlin 3-2 and complete a perfect Champions League group stage. Ceballos grabbed the winner in the 89th minute, four minutes after Union substitute Alex Král equalized. Madrid made it six wins from six games in Group C. The 14-time champion was already assured of topping the group, but coach Carlo Ancelotti still named a strong lineup. Luka Modrić had a penalty saved by Union goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow in the 45th. Kevin Volland gave Union an unlikely lead before the break. Joselu scored twice for Madrid before Ceballos sealed it.

