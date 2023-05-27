Ceballos powers Oregon into Pac-12 title game with 12-7 victory over Washington

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sabin Ceballos drove in six runs with three hits and Oregon cruised to a 12-7 victory over Washington on Friday in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.Oregon will play the winner between No. 1 seed Stanford, ranked No. 5 in the coaches’ poll, and eighth-seeded Arizona in the championship game. Ceballos had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the second to help the sixth-seeded Ducks (36-20) take a 6-0 lead on the way to their fifth straight victory. Coby Morales hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning to get the third-seeded Huskies within a run. Oregon broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Drew Smith tripled in the first run and Ceballos capped it with a two-run single.

