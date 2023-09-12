Cease leads White Sox to 6-2 win in doubleheader opener, sending Royals to 101st loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease won consecutive decisions for just the third time this season, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 in a doubleheader opener to end a strange run of losses when Chicago pitchers struck out 14 or more. Cease allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Bryan Shaw struck out three over 1 2/3 innings, Lane Ramsey one and Gregory Santos two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save in nine chances. Chicago had been 0-11 this year when its pitchers struck out 14 or more.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.