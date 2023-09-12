Cease leads White Sox to 6-2 win in doubleheader opener, sending Royals to 101st loss

By The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease won consecutive decisions for just the third time this season, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 in a doubleheader opener to end a strange run of losses when Chicago pitchers struck out 14 or more. Cease allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Bryan Shaw struck out three over 1 2/3 innings, Lane Ramsey one and Gregory Santos two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save in nine chances. Chicago had been 0-11 this year when its pitchers struck out 14 or more.

