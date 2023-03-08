CBS Sports to launch digital soccer channel next month

CBS Sports will expand its soccer offerings next month when it launches a free digital channel devoted to the sport. The “CBS Sports Goalazo Network” will be anchored by a morning news show and will carry matches, highlights and magazine shows. The channel will stream on CBS Sports digital platforms as well as Paramount+ and Pluto TV. “Morning Footy” will air weekdays from 7-9 a.m. The show will feature news from all men’s and women’s leagues.

