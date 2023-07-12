CBS Sports’ Golazo Network adding studio show devoted to women’s soccer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports’ Golazo Network is adding a studio show devoted to coverage of women’s soccer. “Attacking Third” will debut on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. It will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week at 4 p.m. ET. “Attacking Third” originally started as a podcast in 2021. The Golazo Nework is a 24-hour soccer streaming channel. The NWSL, Barclays Women’s Super League and Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup are CBS Sports properties that also air on Paramount+.

