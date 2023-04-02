CBS’ Grant believed to be 1st Black director of a title game

Mark Grant will be the director for Monday night’s national championship game between San Diego State and UConn. And it’s believed he’s making history as the first Black director for a championship game in any sport. Grant replaced Bob Fishman, who retired last year after doing 39 Final Fours. Grant joined CBS in 1998. He has worked on the first two weekends at previous NCAA Tournaments, as well as directing NFL, college football and golf coverage.

