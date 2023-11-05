CB Xavien Howard and LT Terron Armstead active for Dolphins against Chiefs in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and left tackle Terron Armstead are active for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Howard missed two games with a groin injury and his return gives Miami a formidable cornerback pairing with Jalen Ramsey on the other side. Armstead was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. He sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) was active.

