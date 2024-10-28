CB Tre’Davious White has permission to seek a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, coach Sean McVay says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Tre’Davious White has been given permission by the Los Angeles Rams to seek a trade, coach Sean McVay says. McVay also says the Rams would like to keep the two-time Pro Bowl selection. White signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with Los Angeles as a free agent after spending his first seven NFL seasons with Buffalo. White started the Rams’ first four games, but has been inactive for the past three after fellow free-agent signee Darious Williams returned from injured reserve.

