CB Stingley to return for Texans against Cincinnati; K Fairbairn lands on injured reserve

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley was activated from the injured reserve Saturday and will return for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. Stingley, the third overall pick in last year’s draft, has missed the last six games after injuring a hamstring in practice. This injury came after he sat out the last eight games of his rookie season with a hamstring injury. Also Saturday, the Texans placed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn on the injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

