CB Marlon Humphrey, T Ronnie Stanley back at practice for the Ravens after missing last week’s game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley are back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens after missing last week because of calf and knee injuries. The cornerback and left tackle were both listed as limited Wednesday, but their return was a good sign for a Baltimore team that just lost tight end Mark Andrews to an ankle injury. The Ravens beat Cincinnati 34-20 last Thursday. They play on the road Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens have also designated cornerback Pepe Williams for return from injured reserve, and he was a full participant in practice.

