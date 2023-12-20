CB Jaylon Johnson says he would rather sign new deal with Bears than explore free agency

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson says he would sign a new contract with the Chicago Bears instead of testing the free agent market if they made the right offer. Johnson says he wants “to get something done” and would “love to stay” with the Bears. Johnson is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. He has been in a standoff all season with the Bears. He requested a trade before the Oct. 31 deadline. Johnson has four interceptions this season. All have come in his past eight games after he recorded one in his first 43 career appearances.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.