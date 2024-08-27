CB Benjamin Morrison chases big dreams as No. 7 Notre Dame opens season at No. 20 Texas A&M

By CURT RALLO The Associated Press
FILE - Oregon State wide receiver Jesiah Irish (13) is tackled by Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) during the first half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Dec. 29, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andres Leighton]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison is back — and healthy again. Five months after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery, the play-making defender is ready to go when the No. 7 Fighting Irish open the season at No. 20 Texas A&M. A potential first-round NFL draft prospect, Morrison will help lead a Notre Dame defense that boasts two preseason All-Americans and led the FBS in pass-efficiency defense last season.

