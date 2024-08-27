CB Benjamin Morrison chases big dreams as No. 7 Notre Dame opens season at No. 20 Texas A&M

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison is back — and healthy again. Five months after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery, the play-making defender is ready to go when the No. 7 Fighting Irish open the season at No. 20 Texas A&M. A potential first-round NFL draft prospect, Morrison will help lead a Notre Dame defense that boasts two preseason All-Americans and led the FBS in pass-efficiency defense last season.

