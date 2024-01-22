Cavs rookie Emoni Bates suspended 2 games in NBA G League for actions following weekend game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie forward Emoni Bates has been suspended two games without pay by the NBA G League for going into the stands following his weekend game with the Cleveland Charge. League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim says Bates and Charge teammate Gabe Osabuohien were suspended for “entering the spectator stands” following Saturday’s game in Birmingham. The league did not provide any other details about the incident. The Cavs selected Bates in the second round of last year’s NBA draft. The 19-year-old, who has been touted as one of the nation’s top prospects since his early teens, has appeared in 10 games for Cleveland.

