Cavs forward Windler out up to 6 weeks with ankle injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler could miss six more weeks with an ankle injury, yet another setback for the former first-round pick whose NBA career has been slowed by numerous injuries. The Cavs said Windler, who has missed 12 games this season, recently received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection and will need at least one month to recover. He’s been put in a stabilizing cast to help his rehab. The 26-year-old Windler had been hoping for better health in his third season with Cleveland, which selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.