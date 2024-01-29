Cavs forward Evan Mobley back following left knee surgery, guard Darius Garland ‘extremely close’

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots in front of Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cleveland. Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley is set to return from left knee surgery and play for the first time since early December when Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, Jan. 29, 2024.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers got back one of their biggest pieces. Power forward Evan Mobley returned from left knee surgery and played Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mobley last played on Dec. 6. The 22-year-old had an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 18 and is back on the court faster than expected. The Cavs initially said he could be out for up to two months. Cleveland has gone 14-4 without Mobley and point guard Darius Garland, who broke his jaw in December. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland is “extremely close” to playing again. The Cavs host Detroit on Wednesday.

