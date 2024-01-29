Cavs forward Evan Mobley back following left knee surgery, guard Darius Garland ‘extremely close’

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers got back one of their biggest pieces. Power forward Evan Mobley returned from left knee surgery and played Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mobley last played on Dec. 6. The 22-year-old had an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 18 and is back on the court faster than expected. The Cavs initially said he could be out for up to two months. Cleveland has gone 14-4 without Mobley and point guard Darius Garland, who broke his jaw in December. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland is “extremely close” to playing again. The Cavs host Detroit on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.