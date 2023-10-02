Cavs executive Altman feels awful about distraction from OVI arrest, has spoken to team owner

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman regrets becoming a distraction due to his recent arrest for driving under the influence and said he has spoken to Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert about the situation. Altman was arrested on Sept. 15 after he was pulled over by the Ohio Highway Patrol for a traffic violation near downtown. The 41-year-old failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. On Monday, Altman made his first public comments since the arrest as the Cavs held their media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Altman would not give any specifics about his talk with Gilbert and would not comment on whether he expects to be disciplined by the team.

