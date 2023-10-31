Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell questionable as Cleveland prepares to host New York Knicks in playoff rematch

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable with hamstring soreness for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Knicks — Cleveland’s first shot at revenge against the team that knocked it out of last year’s playoffs. Mitchell sat out Saturday’s loss to Indiana, one night after scoring 43 in the Cavs’ home-opening loss to Oklahoma City. He took part in the Cavs’ practice on Monday. While the Cavs hope to have Mitchell back, they will again be without All-Star point guard Darius Garland and starting center Jarrett Allen, who continue to be slowed by injuries. This will be the third game missed by Garland, who hasn’t played since the opener at Brooklyn.

