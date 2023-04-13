Cavs’ defensive stopper Okoro likely to return vs. Knicks

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Jan. 26, 2023, in Houston. Okoro, who missed the final six games of the regular season with a sore left knee, took part in some contact portions of practice Thursday, April 13, 2023, and it appears he will be ready for Game 1 on Saturday against the New York Knicks. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely have their defensive stopper back for the first-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks. Isaac Okoro missed the final six games of the regular season with a sore left knee. He took part in some contact portions of practice Thursday and it appears he’ll be ready for Game 1 on Saturday. Okoro is Cleveland’s best perimeter defender, and his presence will be more needed than ever against a New York team that likes to get players in offensive isolation matchups — especially on the wings. With Okoro sidelined on March 31, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 48 points.

