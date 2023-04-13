Cavs’ defensive stopper Okoro likely to return vs. Knicks

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely have their defensive stopper back for the first-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks. Isaac Okoro missed the final six games of the regular season with a sore left knee. He took part in some contact portions of practice Thursday and it appears he’ll be ready for Game 1 on Saturday. Okoro is Cleveland’s best perimeter defender, and his presence will be more needed than ever against a New York team that likes to get players in offensive isolation matchups — especially on the wings. With Okoro sidelined on March 31, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 48 points.

