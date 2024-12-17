Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson returns to Brooklyn leading NBA’s best team

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Atkinson has returned to Brooklyn for the first time as a head coach. Atkinson spent four seasons leading the Nets. Now he’s coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the NBA’s best record. The 57-year-old Atkinson is a Long Islander who still has a lot of affection for basketball-mad New York City. But he says he’s evolved as a coach and as a person and those changes are reflected in Cleveland’s record. He spent four seasons as an assistant in between his head-coaching stints, winning an NBA title as a Golden State assistant in 2022.

