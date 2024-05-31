Cavs add coaching candidates, get permission to speak with assistants Bryant, Quinn, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland added two more candidates to its coaching search Friday, receiving permission to interview New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press. Earlier this week, the Cavs began looking for J.B. Bickerstaff’s successor by getting clearance to speak with Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans’ James Borrego. Bickerstaff was fired one week after Cleveland was knocked out in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Cavs will further broaden the list of prospective candidates, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting during its first search for a coach in five years.

