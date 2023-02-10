Cavinder scores 33, Miami women beat No. 19 Florida State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley Cavinder made eight straight free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished with a career-high 33 points to help Miami beat No. 19 Florida State 86-82. Miami used a five-point possession to tie it at 72-all with 4:25 left. Cavinder started it with two free throws following a technical foul on Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff, and then Jasmyne Roberts sank a 3-pointer from the corner. The Hurricanes took a 75-73 lead — their first since they had an 18-15 advantage — on Cavinder’s 3-pointer off the glass with 2:10 remaining. Florida State forward Makayla Timpson made layups with 25.2 seconds left and at 18.5, but Cavinder made free throws after each make to seal it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.