Cavendish’s return to cycling delayed as recovery is taking longer than expected

BRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish has delayed his return to racing as he struggles with health issues in what is expected to be his final professional season. Cavendish has not raced since he abandoned Milano-Torino on March 13. He was expected to return on Wednesday at the Scheldeprijs, a Belgian event he has won three times. Instead, his Astana Qazaqstan Team says his racing program “will undergo some changes due to sickness and the subsequent recovery period.” Cavendish’s next planned races are now the Tour of Turkey in the second half of April and the Tour of Hungary in May.

