Cave Rock, a 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert, dies of laminitis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert has died from complications of laminitis that developed after surgery in July. Cave Rock was runner-up in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. He had not raced since the world championships at Keeneland. The colt showed signs of colic after a workout on July 28. After being treated, he showed no signs of improvement and was taken to an equine hospital. It was discovered Cave Rock had a hernia and underwent surgery. Veterinarian Dr. Vince Baker says the colt was recovering well until showing signs of laminitis six days later. The inflammation affects a horse’s feet and can lead to the inability to stand up.

