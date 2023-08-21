Cave Rock, a 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert, dies of laminitis

By The Associated Press
FILE - Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory past Juan Hernandez on Cave Rock during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile raceat the Keenelend Race Course, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. Cave Rock, runner-up in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile and trained by Bob Baffert, has died from complications of laminitis that developed after surgery in July. The 3-year-old colt who died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, had not raced since last year's Breeders' Cup at Keeneland. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert has died from complications of laminitis that developed after surgery in July. Cave Rock was runner-up in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. He had not raced since the world championships at Keeneland. The colt showed signs of colic after a workout on July 28. After being treated, he showed no signs of improvement and was taken to an equine hospital. It was discovered Cave Rock had a hernia and underwent surgery. Veterinarian Dr. Vince Baker says the colt was recovering well until showing signs of laminitis six days later. The inflammation affects a horse’s feet and can lead to the inability to stand up.

