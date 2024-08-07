Cave homers, Díaz has 2 hits and 2 RBIs to lift the Rockies to a 6-3 win over the Mets

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave hit a home run, Elias Díaz had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Cave hit a two-out, two-run homer off Luis Severino (7-5) to cap a three-run fourth inning and Díaz singled in an insurance run in the eighth.

Harrison Bader had a two-run single and Brandon Nimmo had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who have lost four of six and were playing their third game in three days at three different sites. The Mets lost at the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday before winning in St. Louis on Monday in the makeup of a May 8 rainout.

The game was delayed nine minutes by a heavy rain in the fifth inning and the teams played through a brief shower in the sixth.

Severino gave up five runs, four earned, on eight hits in five innings, striking out five with a fastball that sat at 98 mph. He has given up 25 earned runs in his last 38 1/3 innings over seven starts.

Justin Lawrence (4-4), the first of four Colorado relievers, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Victor Vodnik pitched the ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland gave up three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings before being removed because of a blister on his left index finger after giving up Nimmo’s two-out RBI single. Freeland struck out seven.

Bader’s two-out, two-run single off the glove off leaping shortstop Ezequiel Tovar gave the Mets a 2-0 lead in the second.

The Rockies scored an unearned run in the second after a pair of Mets errors.

Díaz’s double into the right field corner drove in Brendan Rodgers to tie it at 2-2 in the fourth, and Cave followed with his homer to the opposite field in left. Rodgers doubled off Vientos’s glove to drive in a run for a 5-3 lead in the fifth.

Mets: OF Starling Marte (knee) is to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Class-A Port St. Lucie. He has been out since June 22. … RHP Reed Garrett (elbow) struck out three while pitching one scoreless inning in a rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. … RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch one inning at Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday. … RHP Dedniel Núñez (forearm strain) played catch at 90 feet Tuesday and could make a bullpen appearance this weekend.

Rockies: LHP Chasen Shreve was purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque and RHP John Curtiss was designated for assignment. … OF Nolan Jones (back strain) paused his rehab assignment for the birth of his first child last weekend. He is to resume at Class A Fresno. … RHP Antonio Senzatela (Tommy John) is to pitch in an Arizona Complex League game Thursday, first appearance since July 2023, surgery … LHP Lucas Gilbreath (Tommy John) is scheduled to pitch for Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Mets RHP Paul Blackburn (5-2, 4.11 ERA) is to oppose Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.97).

