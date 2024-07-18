Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest to appear in MLS match as Union top Revolution 5-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player to appear in an MLS match, Tai Baribo had his first career hat trick and Kai Wagner added three assists to help the Philadelphia Union end a 10-match winless streak with a 5-1 romp over the New England Revolution. Sullivan — at 14 years, 293 days — replaced Baribo in the 85th minute, topping the record by 13 days. Freddy Adu set the previous mark at 14-306 when he debuted for D.C. United in 2004. Baribo staked Philadelphia (5-10-9) to a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, using assists from Jack Elliott and Wagner to score with a header. Ian Harkes had the lone goal for the Revolution (7-14-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.