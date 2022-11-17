Cavallini PK in extra time gives Canada 2-1 win over Japan

DUBAI CITY, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Canadian men’s national team has won its final FIFA World Cup tuneup 2-1 over Japan without standouts Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustáquio. A Lucas Cavallini penalty kick in extra time that barely crossed the line provided Canada with the win at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Canadian coach John Herdman was hopeful both Eustáquio and Davies would be ready for Canada’s World Cup opener against Belgium in Qatar on Wednesday.

