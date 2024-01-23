Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy with positive tests

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy. The league said Tuesday that Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and a second substance that’s commonly used by body builders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement. The 32-year-old will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at Milwaukee. Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team.

