Cavaliers still meeting with coaching candidates in search that remains ‘fluid,’ AP sources say

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people familiar with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ plans tell The Associated Press the team has interviewed five coaching candidates — including former NBA coaches James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson and Dave Joerger. The team is looking to replace J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired nearly a month ago. The people spoke about the Cavs’ search process on the condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting about the search while it’s ongoing. The Cavs have also interviewed Minnesota assistant Micah Nori and New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant and could meet with others soon.

